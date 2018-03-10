Police say no one was injured during a standoff at a home in Peguis First Nation Saturday.

RCMP were called to a home in the community around 11 a.m. after a man barricaded himself inside the residence.

Callers to CBC News reported seeing dozens of police vehicles speeding north on Hwy 7 and Hwy 17 toward the community roughly 150 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg throughout the afternoon.

An RCMP spokesperson said officers were eventually able to negotiate the man's surrender.

Police did not say whether or not the man was armed, how many officers were involved, or how long the standoff lasted.

A 23-year-old male from Peguis was taken into custody without incident.

More from CBC Manitoba