A 21-year-old man has been charged after a seven-hour standoff in Winnipeg, during which time he allegedly threatened to kill someone in a North End house as well as the officers responding to the incident.

Police were called just after 6:30 p.m. about a man with a gun at a house on the 1100 block of Polson Avenue.

According to police spokesman Const. Rob Carver, the armed man was a relative of the people in the house. After he made the threats, the people inside the house all managed to escape.

Meanwhile, the man barricaded himself inside.

Carver said he was known to police and the justice system from previous encounters. Numerous police units, including canine, major crimes, the tactical support team, crisis negotiators, and the Air1 helicopter, responded.

The incident ended after seven hours without a shot being fired.

The man has been charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, uttering threats and breach of probation.