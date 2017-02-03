A four-year, $45-million contract for military aircraft maintenance awarded to Winnipeg-based Standard Aero will result in new jobs and a boost to the local economy, says MP Doug Eyolfson.

On Friday, Eyolfson announced Ottawa's decision to task the company with maintaining engines of two varieties of aircraft in the Canadian Armed Forces' fleet at the Standard Aero hub in Winnipeg.

Eyolfson is the MP for Charleswood–St. James–Assiniboia–Headingley.

He said the contract is good news for Manitoba and the country's aerospace industry.

"It means a number of jobs. It means a significant boost to our local economy and to our aerospace sector in general," he said.

Eyolfson couldn't say exactly how many jobs Manitobans should expect to see from the contract.

Possibility of extension to 2030

The contract provides for maintenance of some of the fleet's existing aircraft prior to the arrival of several new search-and-rescue aircraft expected to be delivered starting in 2019.

The services include repair, overhaul, engineering and supply chain management of the T-56 engines in the CP-140 Aurora and CC-130H Hercules aircraft, which are primarily used for aerial surveillance, transport and search and rescue.

The initial contract is for four years and three months, but allows for an extension until the Aurora and Hercules aircraft are retired, which is expected to happen in 2030.

Also on Friday, Ottawa announced another $45-million contract award to Magellan Aerospace Corporation in Mississauga, Ont. for the maintenance of F404 engines for Canada's CF-18 Hornets.