Two women are recovering in hospital after separate stabbings in Winnipeg.

The first happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday on Arlington Street in the city's West Alexander neighbourhood.

The second happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday on Balmoral Street in the inner city.

In both cases, the women were sent to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Neither victim is co-operating with investigators and no suspects have been identified, police said.