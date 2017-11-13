Winnipeg police are investigating two stabbings Sunday night, one of which left a teenage boy in critical condition.

The 16-year-old boy was walking with a relative just before 10 p.m. near Ellice Avenue and McMicken Street, about a block away from the University of Winnipeg, when they were confronted.

The teen was stabbed and robbed and the attacker ran off, police said.

The teen is listed in critical condition in hospital. The relative was not hurt.

Then just before 11 p.m., a short distance away in the 400 block of Graham, a 19-year old man walking alone when he was stabbed and robbed.

He was treated in hospital for minor injuries and released, police said.

The police service's Major Crimes Unit is investigating to see if the incidents are connected.