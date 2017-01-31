Police are investigating whether there are links between stabbings in Winnipeg's downtown Exchange District on Monday night.

Three people were stabbed in two incidents, police said.

The first happened at Siloam Mission just after 6:30 p.m. and a second was at Princess Street and McDermot Avenue just after 9:30 p.m., police spokesman Const. Jason Michalyshen said.

One man is in custody and police are looking into whether the stabbings are linked in any way.

All of the victims are listed in stable condition.