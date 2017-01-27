Winnipeg police have laid charges in Tuesday's stabbing of a woman in the city's West End.

The stabbing happened Tuesday evening near Sherburn Street and Wellington Avenue.

Around 6:30 p.m., emergency responders found the woman unresponsive due to a stab wound to her upper body. Initially she was in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

The attacker fled the scene before the police arrived. Two hours later, he broke into a home on Buchannan Boulevard, stole car keys inside and drove off in the vehicle.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault, possessing a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering and prohibited driving.