A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed outside a popular Winnipeg pub Friday evening.

Police and emergency crews were called to the Yellow Dog Tavern on Donald Street just before 5:30 p.m.

Bar co-owner Greg Ash said a man came into his bar asking to call an ambulance after the attack.

"This guy, we've never seen him before, he was literally just walking by the bar and some dude stole his cellphone," he said.

A City of Winnipeg spokesperson said a man was taken to hospital following the incident.​