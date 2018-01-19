Four people were taken to hospital after three stabbing incidents occurred within three hours in Winnipeg's Spence neighbourhood Thursday evening.

In the first incident, two women were stabbed on Furby Street, Winnipeg police say.

Police were called to Furby north of Portage Avenue just before 6 p.m. Thursday evening. They say a woman there was stabbed in the lower body. She remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police identified another woman with stab wounds to her upper body. She was treated in hospital and released.

Police have not said if they have anyone in custody in connection with those stabbings.

2nd stabbing on Furby Street

Police were again called to Furby Street around 8:05 p.m. for an incident about a block north of the first. They found a 25-year-old man with stab wounds to the upper body. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

Earlier that evening, a small group of people had gathered at a residence when an argument broke out between two people, police say. The situation escalated to the point where the victim was chased by the suspect and stabbed in the upper body.

The police service's helicopter and tactical support unit were called in and a suspect was found.

Police have charged a 21-year-old man with aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

Balmoral Street stabbing

The third Thursday evening incident occurred a short time later on Balmoral Street near Sargent Avenue. Tactical unit members found a 26-year-old woman with stab wounds to her upper body.

Paramedics took her to hospital in unstable condition, and she was later upgraded to stable.

There is no word on any suspects in this incident.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or contact Crime Stoppers.

