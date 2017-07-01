Paramedics had to rush a young man to a Winnipeg hospital after he was stabbed Saturday night at The Forks.

The stabbing happened around 7:20 p.m. near the skate park at The Forks and sent a man, believed to around 18-years-old, to hospital in unstable condition, said Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray.

Murray said police arrested a male suspect shortly after who is known to the victim. The suspect also had to be taken to hospital after getting an injury from the altercation.

Murray said the two men are known to each other.