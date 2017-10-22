Police charged a teenage boy after a stabbing sent another teen to hospital in critical condition.

Winnipeg police officers were called to an apartment on Cathedral Avenue near Emslie Street to check on an injured male.

They found a 17-year-old boy suffering from stab wounds to his upper body. Paramedics rushed him to hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to guarded.

Police said a small group of people were hanging out when the victim got into an argument with another male youth. The argument ended with the other youth stabbing the victim, police said.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy and charged him with aggravated assault.

