RCMP looking for suspect after man stabbed in Steinbach

A man is facing charges and police are searching for a second suspect after a man was stabbed in Steinbach, Man. early Saturday.

Police say a 24-year-old man from Steinbach was found suffering from stab wounds in the 300 block of Hanover Street around 7:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the man was stabbed during a fight with two other men.

The victim was taken to hospital and has since been released.

A 23-year-old man from Lorette, Man. has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon and an arrest warrant has been issued for Logan Antinozzi, 28, from Tolstoi, Man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452.

More from CBC Manitoba:

