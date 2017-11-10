A Winnipeg woman is now facing manslaughter charges after a man who was stabbed in Point Douglas earlier this month died this week, police say.
Police were called to Martha Street and Henry Avenue on Nov. 1 at 2 p.m., where they found a 42-year-old man wounded from a stabbing. Richard Irvine Gilbert Chartrand was taken to hospital but died of his injuries on Wednesday, police Const. Jay Murray said.
Officers arrested a 31-year-old woman the day of the stabbing.
She was charged at the time with aggravated assault, probation violation and possessing a weapon. She was detained at the Headingley Correctional Centre, where police again arrested her on Thursday following Chartrand's death.
In addition to the previous assault charges, the woman now faces a charge of manslaughter. She remains in custody.
Murray told reporters Thursday the two were in a domestic relationship.
Chartrand's death is the 23rd homicide in Winnipeg this year, he added.