A Winnipeg woman is now facing manslaughter charges after a man who was stabbed in Point Douglas earlier this month died this week, police say.

Police were called to Martha Street and Henry Avenue on Nov. 1 at 2 p.m., where they found a 42-year-old man wounded from a stabbing. Richard Irvine Gilbert Chartrand was taken to hospital but died of his injuries on Wednesday, police Const. Jay Murray said.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old woman the day of the stabbing.

Winnipeg Police Service Const. Jay Murray speaks with reporters Friday. (CBC)

She was charged at the time with aggravated assault, probation violation and possessing a weapon. She was detained at the Headingley Correctional Centre, where police again arrested her on Thursday following Chartrand's death.

In addition to the previous assault charges, the woman now faces a charge of manslaughter. She remains in custody.

Murray told reporters Thursday the two were in a domestic relationship.

Chartrand's death is the 23rd homicide in Winnipeg this year, he added.