A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing that critically injured another man in Winnipeg's North End.

Emergency crews were called around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday to a house in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue. The 25-year-old stabbing victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

There was a party at the house and neither the victim nor the attacker lived there, police said. They were outside when they got into an argument.

The exchange escalated into a physical assault and the 25-year-old was stabbed several times in the upper body, police said.

The attacker ran off, but the accused was located a few blocks away, at a house on Stella Avenue, the next night.

He is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.