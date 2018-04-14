Skip to Main Content
Stabbing in The Maples sends man to hospital, teen in custody

General patrol, tactical support and Winnipeg police chopper respond to stabbing

CBC News ·
The police service's major crimes unit is investigating a Friday night stabbing in the 100 block of Agnes Arnold Place. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

A 15-year-old boy is in custody after a stabbing at a home in The Maples Friday night, Winnipeg police say.

Police, including the tactical support team and the police helicopter, were called to the house in the first 100 block of Agnes Arnold Place at about 8:20 p.m. after a fight left the victim injured.

Police said a few people were at the home and two people got into an argument. A third person allegedly intervened and got into a fight with the victim, who was stabbed in the upper body.

The victim, 21, was taken to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable. 

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He is in custody.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

