Winnipeg man dies after stabbing in West End

A 42-year-old Winnipeg man has died after being stabbed in the city's West End, police said Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to stabbing near Agnes Street and Sargent Avenue Wednesday night

CBC News ·
The stabbing happened around 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday near Agnes Street and Sargent Avenue. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to a stabbing outside an apartment complex at the corner of Agnes Street and Sargent Avenue around 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday and found an injured man. 

Gilbert Chartrand was transported to hospital in critical condition and died a short time later. 

At the time police called the incident a "major assault." Little information was released.

The Winnipeg Police Service's homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Police tape was up around the scene near Agnes Street and Sargent Avenue Thursday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)
