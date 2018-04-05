Winnipeg man dies after stabbing in West End

A 42-year-old Winnipeg man has died after being stabbed in the city's West End, police said Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to a stabbing outside an apartment complex at the corner of Agnes Street and Sargent Avenue around 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday and found an injured man.

Gilbert Chartrand was transported to hospital in critical condition and died a short time later.

At the time police called the incident a "major assault." Little information was released.

The Winnipeg Police Service's homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.