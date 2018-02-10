Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in the Winnipeg's Spence neighbourhood last month.

Angel Beaulieu, 22, was found on Furby Street north of Portage Avenue on Jan. 18, suffering from stab wounds to her lower body. Police say she had been stabbed at a home in the 400 block of Furby Street, in one of three stabbings in the same neighbourhood on that night.

Beaulieu was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where she died three days later.

Police released the name and photo of the suspect, Lanessa Moskotaywenene, 18, on Jan. 24.

On Feb. 9 a general patrol officer recognized Moskotaywenene in the 200 block of Dufferin Avenue and made an arrest.

The 18-year-old is charged with manslaughter in connection with Beaulieu's death and aggravated assault in connection with a second female victim.​