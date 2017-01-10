St. Vital Library will be closing its doors until the fall, as renovations get underway on the heritage building.

The library, located on Fermor Avenue, will close Saturday to finish upgrades that were started last year.

The library already has a new elevator installed, but the building will be closed as crews upgrade the entrance, renovate washrooms, improve shelving and add a second book return.

The library is also getting new flooring and furniture in addition to a new tutorial room and an indoor Family Literacy Playground.

The total estimated budget for the renovation is $2.6 million.

While St. Vital Library is closed, there will be extra programs at Osborne Library and Louis Riel Library. For more information, visit the Winnipeg Public Library's website.