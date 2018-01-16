A Winnipeg man's home is ruined after an early-morning blaze ripped through his St. Vital house Tuesday.

Charred remains can be seen inside the house. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Flames tore through the interior of the home on Thordale Avenue around 6:30 a.m., keeping several fire crews busy on the residential street just off St. Mary's Avenue.

"It wasn't a huge fire but then when the firemen got here the hoses were frozen so it got pretty out of control," said Jasmine Bissoon, who watched crews work to try to put out the fire from across the street.

"They were just really hustling and trying to get the fire hoses going," Bissoon added.

Neighbours told the CBC the home's owner was able to get out safely.

A section of the street outside the home was left more like a skating rink due to water that froze from the nearby hydrant.

The exterior of the home was badly damaged by the fire. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

A City of Winnipeg spokesperson said no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.