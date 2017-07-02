A Winnipeg daycare is in a desperate situation after a fire destroyed the majority of its building.

A fire broke out in one of the rooms at St. Therese Child Care facility in St. Vital early Friday morning.

"It's pretty desperate," said acting executive director Cathy Somerset.

"Mind you in saying that, no one is hurt, everyone is fine, and it's just building and contents."

St. Therese Child Care shares space with the Parroquia Nuestra Señora De La Asuncion parish in St. Vital. Both buildings were damaged by a fire on Friday. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

The fire was contained to the teddy bear room, one of six rooms in the building.

"But there is smoke and soot that went everywhere and there is water damage in the other rooms. So we are looking at five of our rooms are completely gone," Somerset said

Somerset said the fire also damaged the Parroquia Nuestra Señora De La Asuncion parish, which shares the building.

The daycare had 68 spaces for children, employed 22 staff and had just done about $55,000 in renovations.

"We have no spaces now so we can't open up our daycare," she said

That means families relying on childcare are frantically looking for other places for their children, Somerset said.

The daycare is working with the families and other facilities to find last-minute spaces, but Somerset said what they really need is a new home.

"I am reaching out to anyone that can help us find a building. We need occupancy, we need licensing, we need toys, we need money. We know, with the amount of insurance money that we had, that we are not going to have enough," she said.

Fire damage can be seen on the outside of a boarded-up window at the St. Therese Child Care facility. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

A GoFundMe page was created to help with funds for toys and a new building.

"We are going to rebuild from this and we are going to be better and we are going to be stronger," Somerset said.

"What happened here is going to build our community even stronger and I know we are going to come back. It's going to take us some time but we are coming back."

Somerset said they don't know the cause of the fire or the total cost of damages.