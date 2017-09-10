More than 1,000 wildfire evacuees will return home Sunday and Monday.

The Red Cross confirmed Sunday that evacuees who fled flames and smoke in St. Theresa Point are headed home.

The decision was made by the federal government and the First Nation's chief.

Bus loads full of evacuees are leaving the Radisson and Marlborough hotels Sunday.

Alfred Wood is one of the evacuees.

"I'm so excited, I hope my house is still there, I am worried about my dog, if it's still alive, I don't know."

Alfred Wood is eager to return home and check on his dog. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Wood said the first thing he'll do when he goes home is have a cup of coffee. "I miss home, I miss my bed."

He said his mom who uses a wheelchair to get around and doesn't speak English is also excited to leave the city.

"She is really happy to go home, she wants her house."

Vincent Mason, another evacuee, was smiling and holding his great grandson when a bus showed up outside his hotel.

"I'm going to go home," he said.

Thousands of evacuees from Wasagamack and Garden Hill First Nation remain in the city.