St-Pierre-Jolys left with sticky mess ahead of Sugaring Off Festival as vandals dump maple syrup in museum

Days before the start of its annual maple syrup festival, somebody broke into a rural Manitoba museum and poured bottles of syrup across the floor, along with scattering other kitchen items around the museum.

The Musée de St-Pierre-Jolys announced the break-in on social media Thursday afternoon — two days before the start of its yearly Sugaring Off Festival.

The festival celebrates the spring and the start of production of Manitoba maple syrup, and offers maple syrup and sugar products to eat or buy. It's set to start on Saturday morning in the community about 50 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

Whoever broke into the museum dumped several bottles of maple syrup on the floor and in other areas, an RCMP spokesperson said. (Musée de St-Pierre-Jolys/Facebook) "The individuals set up a table cloth at the entrance to block the view and proceeded to empty everything they could put [their] hands on," a post on the museum's Facebook page reads

"All coffee creamers cleaning supplies, maple syrup [and] table cloths — chairs dripped on, caution tape and our 39 [foot] rug!"

According to the post, the break-in happened some time between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre confirmed the incident was reported to the St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Whoever is responsible entered through an unlocked door and poured syrup from several bottles onto the floor and a few other areas, he said in an email.

Nothing appears to be missing, he added.

Police are investigating.