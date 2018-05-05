St-Léon Gardens opens after off-season of growth

The warmer weather means flower beds and gardens will soon start showing signs of growth, but one garden in Winnipeg's Glenwood neighbourhood is bursting open after growing for the past few months.

St-Léon Gardens, which has operated an outdoor farm market and garden centre on St. Mary's Road for nearly 30 years, has undergone an expansion.

At the end of last season, customers were surveyed about what could be improved at the site and the answer that surfaced most was that the space was a little crammed, according to Colin Rémillard, one of the owners.

"So we've expanded a little bit of the tarped-off area in the market, making the aisles a little wider, more comfortable," he said.

"So you can still get the bustling market feel that we really enjoy but without the stress of being toe-to-toe with someone else."

Colin Rémillard (seen in a file photo), his two siblings and a cousin are in their third year of operating St-Léon Gardens.

The expansion has also given the family-owned outdoor market — which sells plants, vegetables, meat, bread, fruit and more from some 200 local producers — room to add display areas for new products, Rémillard said.

"It's really exciting. We've got a bunch of new stuff this year — local products we've always wanted to carry but never had the space to.

"The local food production market, dried goods for example, is booming right now and we want to carry everyone's products because they're amazing and locally produced."

The market, at St. Mary's Road and Carriere Avenue, opens for the season on Saturday.

It's the third season for Rémillard as one of the owners, after his parents Lise Mulaire and Denis Rémillard, who started the business, sold it to the next generation.

"Every year you get a little more comfortable, a little more used to the workload that's required to run a small business," said Rémillard, who is partners with two siblings and a cousin.

"Even the fact that we're four owners opposed to two … you're always on. But I think we're doing pretty well and we've got lots of support from such a loyal customer base," he said. "They're the ones that keep us alive."

And even though his parents have retired, Rémillard said they're still finding ways to stay involved "because they're bored."

Denis, a farmer at heart, has started an urban garden on an empty lot inside the city as a hobby. The vegetables he intends to grow will be available at the market, Rémillard said.

"It's an ultra-local option," he said.

Urban gardening has become extremely popular in B.C. and Denis is trying to prove it can work here and be financially viable, Rémillard said.

"And it's great for greening the city up and putting something on barren, vacant city lots that normally would just collect dust, literally," he said.