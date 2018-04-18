Church burns to the ground in isolated northern Manitoba community of Shamattawa

A church in Shamattawa, Man., was completely destroyed in a fire Wednesday.

RCMP say they were called to St. John's Anglican Church at 10:15 a.m.

They say the fire is not believed to be suspicious. Community members told RCMP that for the past several days they had been having issues with the church's furnace. ​

The isolated northern Manitoba First Nation, 745 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, has been repeatedly ravaged by arsons.

In September 2016, Shamattawa declared a state of emergency after its band office and only grocery store burned to the ground in a fire — allegedly set by kids. At the time, the fire truck had broken down and was not able to respond.

That same year, the First Nation lost a series of teaching units to arson, believed to be set by youth.

This spring, flames tore through a warehouse containing building supplies for six housing units.

Then in late November, a housing unit for a teacher was deliberately torched. Someone found maintenance keys, entered the locked unit and set fire to a mattress and sofa seat, the chief said.

Fire extinguishers were used to fight the flames.