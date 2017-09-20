A man who was shot by police following a gunpoint robbery and car chase has been charged with a string of offences.

Winnipeg police responded to a home on La Verendrye Street on July 24, after receiving reports that a man pointed a firearm at residents and demanded property.

The man allegedly led police on a chase that ended when the vehicle he was driving crashed on Archibald Street.

Officers surrounded the vehicle and the man was shot. He was taken to hospital, where he received surgery.

Const. Rob Carver said Wednesday that the 26-year-old man has since stabilized and was released from hospital.

The man was also linked to a home invasion on Beach Avenue on June 30 and an assault on Springfield Road on July 22, Carver said. A 20-year-old man was also arrested on July 22 in connection with both cases.

The 26-year-old has been charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts each of carrying and concealing a prohibited weapon, using a firearm to commit a crime, and assault, among other offences.

He remains in custody.

The Independent Investigation Unit stepped in to investigate the incident in July. The Manitoba watchdog investigates all serious cases involving police officers, whether on or off duty at the time of the incident.

"The information I've released is fairly limited because it's an IIU investigation," Carver said. "We're trying to be as transparent as possible in these situations without crossing any jurisdictional lines."

The incident on Archibald was the eighth police-involved shooting since the IIU's inception in 2015. Another high-profile shooting involving police happened on Sept. 13.

