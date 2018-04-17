St. Boniface Hospital has a new bilingual head honcho.

Martine Bouchard has been named president and CEO of the organization. She takes over from interim president Brenda Badiuk.

Martine Bouchard has been named the new CEO and president of St. Boniface Hospital. (St. Boniface Hospital)

Bouchard is from Quebec and has 30 years of experience in health, community, university and social service networks.

She previously served as CEO of administration and director of quality, evaluation, performance and ethics with the Centre intégré de santé et des services sociaux de la Montérégie Est, a regional health authority in Quebec.

Bouchard is fluent in English and French and holds a master's degree in nursing from the University of Montreal.

"We believe her concern for quality, continuity of care and services delivered with the highest safety standards will be an asset for St. Boniface Hospital," St. Boniface board chair Tom Carson said Tuesday in a statement.

The hospital's board of directors, and representatives from the Catholic Health Corporation of Manitoba and the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, hired Bouchard after a national search.

The appointment comes weeks after concerns were raised about mandatory overtime for nurses at St. Boniface Hospital.