Dr. Hussam M. Azzam says he is "shocked and stressed," after he says he was fired as chief medical officer for St. Boniface Hospital for criticizing the Israeli government.

A spokesperson from the hospital confirmed Azzam had left the hospital but said it was their policy not to speak about personnel matters.

Azzam assumed the role as chief medical officer and executive director of clinical programs for the hospital in November 2016. Azzam's name has been removed from the hospital's staff directory page.

In recent posts on social media, Azzam said he was let go for "criticising the Israeli government actions vis-à-vis Palestine and its people."

Shocked & stressed for losing my job just because of who I am, what I represent & exercising my #FreedomOfSpeech in Canada, in 2017 @CJPME — @AzzamMD

Several 2014 tweets from Azzam's Twitter account support boycotts of Israel and suggest the Israeli government engages in terrorism.

Bernie Bellan, editor and publisher of the Jewish Post and News, said he received a short message from Azzam on LinkedIn and said the doctor told him he is not an anti-Semite.

"He sent me a very nice message," said Bellan. "It was short and polite and it told me nothing because he said he can't talk."

Azzam is under instruction from his lawyer not to speak to media, said Bellan.

Azzam is listed as an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynaecology in the University of Manitoba's Rady Faculty of Health Science, and a clinical instructor at Thompson General Hospital on the university's website.