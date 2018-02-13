An eight-year-old boy hit in a crash at a crosswalk on St. Anne's Road Tuesday morning has died, Winnipeg police say.

Police said the boy was walking across the street sometime before 8:20 a.m. CT when a northbound vehicle hit him near the corner of St. Anne's Road and Varennes Avenue in St. Vital.

The boy was a Grade 3 student at nearby École Varennes, according to a statement posted on the Louis Riel School Division's website Tuesday.

"The family and the school community have been notified and tomorrow morning classroom teachers will share the news with their students about the loss of a classmate," the statement said.

A police officer tapes off sections of St. Anne's Road Tuesday morning after a crash sent a young pedestrian to hospital. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Winter clothing could be seen strewn across the northbound lanes of St. Anne's following the collision.

The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene until police arrived, Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said.

A Winnipeg police officer inspects a truck at the scene of the crash. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Natasha Berthelette has a clear view of the intersection from the Dairy Queen across the street, where she has worked for the past seven years.

She says the intersection is dangerous.

"Cars never pay attention. They always just drive by, even if the [crosswalk] light's on," she said.

Her sister was nearly hit while crossing the street a couple years ago, she added.

"My sister was pretty shook after that. She was pretty scared," Berthelette said. "It's pretty dangerous. I feel scared walking across the street here."

Natasha Berthelette can see the intersection from her workplace, and says she feels scared to cross it. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

The school division said supports will be available for students and families over the coming days.

"We are committed to providing a supportive space for the expressions of grief for staff and students to be able to cope with the loss of a student and classmate," the division's statement reads.

"Our hearts and our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time of great sadness."

A young boy was hit by a car and killed this morning as he walked to school1:25

St. Anne's Road was closed between Bank and Fermor avenues for several hours after the crash. It opened around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.