'That perfect match': Program finds friends for those living with cognitive challenges

Over the past few years St. Amant Centre has been playing matchmaker, helping set up its residents living with cognitive challenges with others in the community looking to find genuine and long-lasting friendships.

The program, called Partnership through Activities Learning and Sharing — or PALS for short — is now branching out to help others outside the centre make those important connections too.

The move comes after a Winnipeg mother took to Facebook in search of a friend for her 20-year-old son who lives with autism.

Kalyn Falk says her son Noah has family and caretakers around him, but lacks true friends.

"He has people around him, but they're all employees and I just thought that would be a hard experience to know that all the people that spend time with you are getting paid to do that," Falk told CBC Manitoba's Information Radio host, Marcy Markusa.

"We've been in the weeds just trying to survive ... and now it feels like we're just getting to look at what his future life will be like — what's his adult life going to be like in the next few years and also once my husband and I are gone?"

'There's loneliness'

The story moved St. Amant's volunteer manager Tracy Laluke to look at opening up the PALS program to people at other agencies and those living with disabilities in the community.

"It doesn't matter where you live or what supports you have in your family, there's loneliness," she said.

"We might not even realize that people are lonely, thinking that they're around individuals all day, whether it be staff or family."

Laluke says the PALS program works similar to a matchmaking service, with both those with cognitive challenges and potential volunteers filling out forms listing their interests.

Kalyn Falk says she's gotten several offers of friendship for her son Noah since taking to Facebook. (Submitted/Kalyn Falk)

Questions on the form include what's your favourite music, who is your favourite artist, what's your favourite sports team, and what a typical day and evening look like for you, says Laluke.

"Then we get a little 'ding' when there's a match and just like online dating, it doesn't work for everyone, but that doesn't mean we're going to stop looking for that perfect match," she said.

"It just makes us want to work harder — not only for the individual that we're looking for the match for, but also for the volunteer that's also looking for the match.

"It's kind of a two-way street because volunteers coming in are getting something back as well, as well as giving something."

So far PALS has made 60 matches, says Laluke, and there's currently six people on a waiting list.

Falk says friendship with her son "looks different" because Noah gives different social cues than some people are used to, something Laluke says the PALS program can help with by including staff members and family members on the first three meeting between potential friends.

"Then we hope it kind of blossoms on its own to become more of a natural friendship."

For more information on the PALS program go to stamant.ca/volunteering.