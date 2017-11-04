Manitoba Environment Minister Rochelle Squires issued a warning to Progressive Conservative Party members Saturday as she pitched her government's carbon tax plan.

"If we say no, we get Trudeau."

Squires spoke at the PC annual general meeting at the Winnipeg convention centre to outline the government's green plan, including the "made-in-Manitoba carbon plan" released last week.

That plan will put in place what she called a "flat like the prairie horizon" $25 per ton tax on carbon from 2018-22.

To sway party members who might disagree with the tax, Squires cited the effects of droughts and floods on farmers, shorter sea ice seasons on polar bears, and wildfires that raged into September.

She said the provincial government doesn't have a choice.

"You might think there is an option in carbon pricing," Squires said. "There is no option. If we say no, we get Trudeau," she said, urging the crowd to repeat the rhyme with her.

Provinces and feds meet on climate, but is Manitoba out in the cold with carbon plan?7:06

The federal government has said provinces can set their own carbon taxes or cap-and-trade systems, but they must be as good or better than the federal plan — which calls for a $10 per ton tax, rising to $50 a ton by 2022.

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has said Manitoba's rate "will have to go up."

"If we say no to this, we get the $50 [per ton] price on carbon. And that is something Manitobans are telling us loud and clear they don't want," she said.

Consultations on the plan will continue until November, she said.

Wait times to be released monthly

Earlier Saturday, Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen outlined the government's health-care plan for party members.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen explains the government's health-care policy to PC party members Saturday. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

He claimed that the median wait time at Winnipeg's emergency rooms and urgent are centres is down 13 per cent in the first month since consolidation to three ERs began.

"But you'll notice behind me there is no 'mission accomplished' sign. Because it's only been one year," Goertzen said.

He pledged to release wait-time data monthly, instead of yearly, in pursuit of that goal.

He also told party members to watch for more changes following a report from the wait times task force "later this year."

"There's a lot of change. I recognize there's a lot of change. As our leader often says, change is hard, change is difficult," Goertzen said.

"But let me tell you, there isn't a night that goes by — and my wife would confirm this — when I don't wake up and I wonder, 'what if these changes don't work?' But you know what, I think the NDP wake up every night and they think 'What if these changes do work?' And I'd rather wake up with my problems than theirs."

Premier holds 'fireside chat'

Taking the mic to introduce her husband, Esther Pallister called the premier a "passionate and tireless worker" who spends every day focused on how he can make the province better, but reserves 10 per cent of his time to be fully present with his family.

"When he is home, he is home. So he is a team player at home too. We very much appreciate that," she said.

"First question is, 'How did I get so lucky?'" Brian Pallister quipped.

"OK, so I'm supposed to be away all the time. Esther and I have spent less days in Costa Rica this year than [NDP Leader] Wab Kinew has been in custody — no! — in the caucus room, in the caucus room, I meant."

But sports broadcaster Leah Hextall was the one asking the questions, as she and the premier sat down for a "fireside chat" Saturday afternoon, ranging from his plans for the province's future to the deficit.

The AGM wraps up Saturday evening.

On relationship with feds, @Brian_Pallister says @JustinTrudeau will get used to PCs voicing their concerns regarding policy. #mbpoli — @glowacky

Pallister says NDP doesn’t understand team work, PCs do. Applauds members who have volunteered in multiple constituencies during elxns. — @glowacky