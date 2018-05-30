Missing Manitoba teenager often visited Winnipeg, police say

Police are searching for Dakota Hunter, a missing 16-year-old teenager from the rural municipality of Springfield. (RCMP photo)

Oakbank RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl known to frequent areas of Winnipeg.

Police received a report that Dakota Hunter went missing on May 23, but friends saw her in Winnipeg the next day on Regent Avenue. She has not been seen by anyone since.

The teenager, who resides in the municipality of Springfield, just east of the city, often visited the University of Winnipeg and The Forks, police said.

She is described as 5-8 and 140 pounds, with brown eyes, long brown hair and a red birthmark on the front of her neck. She was last seen on May 24 wearing a daisy print T-shirt, a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3391 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.