Put your spring clothes away and get out the winter boots, a snowstorm is expected to hit southern Manitoba Monday.

The areas in red are under a snowfall warning while those in grey are under a special weather statement. (Environment Canada/CBC)

Environment Canada says a low pressure system is approaching from the Dakotas and expected to spread heavy snow to parts of southern Manitoba beginning this morning and ending this evening.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for southeastern sections where snowfall accumulations of 15-20 centimetres — or potentially higher amounts — are likely.

In the Winnipeg, Dugald, and Morden regions, accumulations will be in the 5-10 cm range, with increasing amounts toward the south and southeast.

The system is expected to be gone from the province by Tuesday morning.