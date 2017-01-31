People in southwestern Manitoba are preparing for what could be another major flood this spring while the wounds of the flood of 2014 are still visible.

In the rural municipality of Two Borders, which borders the Saskatchewan and U.S. borders near Melita, Man., overland flooding has become a reality residents have to face nearly every year. It was among the worst-hit areas in 2014.

"I don't think there's anybody out here that isn't aware that we're in a fragile situation," said Debbie McMechan, reeve of the municipality, said in a phone interview from the municipal office in Pierson, Man., a town about 300 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

"It seems to be the new normal."

McMechan said flood waters have turned creeks into raging torrents and fields into giant lakes five of the past six years.

Debbie McMechan, reeve of the RM of Two Borders, says spring flooding has become the new normal in southwestern Manitoba. (supplied)

"When you're still living among some of the wreckage of it in some ways ... it's still on your mind for the people that have to drive around," she said, recalling 2014. "When I think about it I feel queasy."

Preparations to begin

McMechan said meetings to discuss flood preparations haven't yet started, but will soon and will focus on what to do if residents are in a situation where they need to leave.

"There is not a whole lot in a rural municipality that you can do [to prepare]," McMechan said. "It's not that you can sandbag or anything like that."

The province said Monday that high soil moisture, snow and winter precipitation levels could mean flooding in most parts of the province.

Southwestern Manitoba, including the Red, Pembina, Souris, Roseau and lower Assiniboine rivers, is at risk of major flooding this spring.

City of Brandon already readying

Overland flooding on Highway 256 in the Rural Municipality of Edward, just north of the Canada-U.S. border, as a result of heavy rainfall in 2014. (Debbie McMechan)

In the city of Brandon, officials are already preparing.

"We get ready for the worst and make sure that we are ready for that," said Brian Kayes, the city's emergency management director.

First Street, one of the city's main arteries, was blocked by flood waters in 2014 and a city park was completely submerged. Kayes said the water shouldn't get as high as it did in 2014 and even worst-case projections have city dikes keeping the water at bay with room to spare, he said.

But the city isn't letting its guard down.

"We're prepared — if we have to — to close the Grand Valley Road ... get pumps in place, man the dyke on a 24-hour basis," Kayes said.

Shari Decter Hirst, the mayor of Brandon in 2014, looks over what's left of the flooded-out First Street bridge on July 7, 2014. (Donna Carreiro/CBC)

Grand Valley Road is a low-lying provincial highway that comes into the city from the west. It was closed during flooding in 2014.

Kayes said crews are giving the city's sandbag-making machine a tune-up this week in case it is needed this spring. Employees will also be attending a seminar on flood preparation.

Back in Melita, McMechan is just hoping for the best.

"You just hope that system is going to work again," she said. "That's the new normal."