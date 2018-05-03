Fire crews snuff out blazes in 2 West End homes
Two homes — one on Spence Street and another on Young Street — went up in flames early Wednesday night.
Fire crews called to battle a West End house fire Wednesday night had to shift focus when they noticed smoke coming from another nearby home.
A 2½-storey home on Spence Street went up in flames just after 10 p.m. and sustained major damage.
About 25 minutes later while firefighters were still at the scene, they noticed smoke billowing up from another 2½-storey home about a block away on Young Street. The home turned out to be abandoned.
No one was hurt in either fire.
Each fire is under investigation.
Fire officials say this house on Young was abandoned. No one was at the house on Spence. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/mf8vlwpkIk">pic.twitter.com/mf8vlwpkIk</a>—@CBCMeaghanK