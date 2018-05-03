Skip to Main Content
Fire crews snuff out blazes in 2 West End homes

Two homes — one on Spence Street and another on Young Street — went up in flames early Wednesday night.

This home on Spence Street went up in flames early Thursday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Fire crews called to battle a West End house fire Wednesday night had to shift focus when they noticed smoke coming from another nearby home.

A 2½-storey home on Spence Street went up in flames just after 10 p.m. and sustained major damage.

Firefighters battled a blaze at this Young Street home Wednesday night. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

About 25 minutes later while firefighters were still at the scene, they noticed smoke billowing up from another 2½-storey home about a block away on Young Street. The home turned out to be abandoned.

No one was hurt in either fire. 

Each fire is under investigation.

