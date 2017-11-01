A day after rejecting a bill that would have made all Manitobans organ donors — unless they explicitly opted out — the province's Progressive Conservative government has called a rare special committee on organ donation.

"In Manitoba, our sign-up rate for organ donation is unacceptably low. There needs to be a broad discussion about why the sign-up rate is so low, and how can we increase it," Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said during question period Wednesday.

"That discussion must be broader than what is being proposed in private member's legislation before the house now."

The special standing committee on organ donation will be chaired by Reg Helwer, Tory caucus spokesperson and MLA for Brandon West, and will aim to increase the rate of organ donation in the province.

Helwer said special committees are a "rare event" in the legislature, but it's important to hear from a broad range of voices on the issue of organ donation. The committee will include MLAs from his own party as well as the NDP, and likely some Independent members, he added.

It is set to hear from health-care providers and Indigenous elders, among others.

Progressive Conservative MLA Reg Helwer will chair the special standing committee on organ donation. (Legislative Assembly of Manitoba)

Helwer said it's too early to say if Independent Assiniboia MLA Steven Fletcher will be appointed to the committee.

Fletcher tabled a private member's bill that would have established presumed consent in Manitoba, making all residents organ donors unless they specifically requested not to be.

On Tuesday, members of the Progressive Conservative caucus voted against the bill. At the time, Helwer said he and his colleagues prefer education as a means to increase sign-up rates.

The bill is set to come to a final vote on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Helwer said the committee will likely explore the idea of presumed consent, among other options.

But he remains unconvinced it's the best path forward.

"When I first ran into presumed consent as an issue many years ago, I thought it was a very elegant solution to our transplant issues," he said. That's no longer the case.

Where the practice has been successful, it's often preceded by education programs and generally higher rates of donor sign-up, Helwer said. If those things aren't in place, imposing presumed consent can lead to "negative backlash," he said.

"People don't think the government should have a right to their body after they pass away."

NDP leader Wab Kinew said he'd like to see more details about the government's special committee on organ donation. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Details need to be 'ironed out': NDP leader

NDP Leader Wab Kinew said the special committee is a "good forum" for the discussion.

"There's a need for organ donation rates to increase in our province. But there's also some very sensitive issues around people's rights to choose what happens to their own bodies," he said.

Kinew said his party is willing to participate in the committee, but he wants to know more first.

"We do want to have some of the details ironed out, in terms of what is the composition of the committee, what is the terms of reference, stuff like that."

Helwer said the first meeting of the committee will likely take place in the new year.