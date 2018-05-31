Former spa owner gets $4,000 fine for operating bawdy house

A former spa owner has pleaded guilty to allowing her business to be used as a common bawdy house after accusations against one of her employees led to charges being laid against her.

A man alleged he had been sexually assaulted and extorted by one of the employees at Simi Magic Spa on St. Anne's Road, owned by Simple Mehta, 41, who was charged in 2016.

Pam Sandhu, who worked at Simi Magic Spa, was also charged.

The man, who was in a business relationship with Mehta, said he had been sexually assaulted, videotaped and subsequently threatened with the footage.

Provincial court Judge Kusham Sharma fined Mehta $4,000 and sentenced her to 18 months of unsupervised probation.

Mehta was charged with several other offences, including human trafficking, extortion and conspiray to commit an indictable offence, but those charges were stayed.

Sandhu has been missing since October 2017, after her bail was revoked. She is charged with voyeurism, sexual assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.