7,300 Winkler households, businesses without power after outages hit southern Manitoba

More than 7,000 Manitoba Hydro customers in Winkler and thousands more in southern Manitoba were without power Friday morning due to dozens of outages caused by rain and winds.

2,300 Winnipeg customers and thousands more in Springfield, Winkler, Portage la Prairie in dark

CBC News ·
A pole fire at the corner of Oakdale Drive and Grant Avenue was responsible for cutting power to properties in south Winnipeg. (Manitoba Hydro/Twitter)
The hardest hit areas include Winkler and Winnipeg, where Manitoba Hydro says about two dozen outages cut power to 2,340 customers. Pole-top fires caused both outages.

Thousands more were in the dark in the following communities:

  • Stanley.
  • Portage la Prairie.
  • St. Clements.
  • East St. Paul.
  • Stuartburn.
  • Headingley.
  • WestLake-Gladstone.
  • Cartier.
  • Macdonald.
  • Dauphin (city).
  • Brokenhead.
  • De Salaberry.
  • Taché.
  • Powerview-Pine Falls.
  • Swan Valley East.
  • Oakland-Wawanesa.
  • Roland.
  • Grey.
  • Louise.
  • Rural municipality of Ste. Anne.

Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said in an email that crews are working to repair the outages, which are expected to be fixed by 9:30 a.m. in Portage la Prairie and 11 a.m. in Winkler and Winnipeg.

