7,300 Winkler households, businesses without power after outages hit southern Manitoba
2,300 Winnipeg customers and thousands more in Springfield, Winkler, Portage la Prairie in dark
Nearly 7,300 Manitoba Hydro customers in Winkler and thousands more in southern Manitoba were without power Friday morning due to dozens of outages caused by rain and winds.
The hardest hit areas include Winkler and Winnipeg, where Manitoba Hydro says about two dozen outages cut power to 2,340 customers. Pole-top fires caused both outages.
Thousands more were in the dark in the following communities:
- Stanley.
- Portage la Prairie.
- St. Clements.
- East St. Paul.
- Stuartburn.
- Headingley.
- WestLake-Gladstone.
- Cartier.
- Macdonald.
- Dauphin (city).
- Brokenhead.
- De Salaberry.
- Taché.
- Powerview-Pine Falls.
- Swan Valley East.
- Oakland-Wawanesa.
- Roland.
- Grey.
- Louise.
- Rural municipality of Ste. Anne.
Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said in an email that crews are working to repair the outages, which are expected to be fixed by 9:30 a.m. in Portage la Prairie and 11 a.m. in Winkler and Winnipeg.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a>: Crews are assigned to outages in the south of Winnipeg and Springfield areas. The cause of the outage in the south of Winnipeg area was caused by a pole fire. Estimated time of restoration is 11 a.m. <a href="https://t.co/RMejUh4xf4">pic.twitter.com/RMejUh4xf4</a>—@manitobahydro
