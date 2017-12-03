People travelling south or east of Winnipeg Monday should be on the lookout as the snow blows in thanks to a developing Colorado low.

Environment Canada issued a snow warning for southeast Manitoba, and a special weather statement for the Red River Valley at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday warning of blowing snow, falling temperatures and wintery gusts of wind.

There will also be freezing rain Sunday night.

"This weather system will intensify as it tracks through the American Plains Monday," reads the statement. "This will bring accumulating snow through southern Manitoba Monday and Monday night."

Southeastern Manitoba can expect five to 10 centimetres. Monday will get windy, with gusts up to 80 km/h. Highway drivers can expect poor visibility.

Once the snow abates, temperatures will drop to below normal for the rest of the week.

"Travellers should note that this Colorado low will also strongly impact parts of the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Northwestern Ontario," said Environment Canada.

See all the current Manitoba weather alerts here.