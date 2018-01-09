Skip to Main Content
Serious injuries after semi, vehicle collide on Perimeter Highway

A collision with a semi on the Perimeter Highway near Oak Bluff Monday evening caused "serious injuries."

Southbound Perimeter closed near Oak Bluff for 2 hours

RCMP said there were 'serious injuries' as a result of the crash. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

A collision with a semi on the Perimeter Highway near Oak Bluff, Man. Monday evening caused "serious injuries," RCMP say. 

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. one kilometre north of Highway 3, a spokesperson for the RCMP told CBC News.

He said there were "serious injuries" as a result of the crash, but it's not known how many people were involved. 

A tarp was draped over the vehicle involved in the crash, wedged under the trailer of the semi.

Southbound lanes of the perimeter re-opened after 9:30 p.m.
A tarp was placed over a vehicle after a collision with a semi-trailer near Highway 3 and the Perimeter Highway Monday night. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

