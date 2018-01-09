Serious injuries after semi, vehicle collide on Perimeter Highway
A collision with a semi on the Perimeter Highway near Oak Bluff Monday evening caused "serious injuries."
Southbound Perimeter closed near Oak Bluff for 2 hours
A collision with a semi on the Perimeter Highway near Oak Bluff, Man. Monday evening caused "serious injuries," RCMP say.
The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. one kilometre north of Highway 3, a spokesperson for the RCMP told CBC News.
He said there were "serious injuries" as a result of the crash, but it's not known how many people were involved.
A tarp was draped over the vehicle involved in the crash, wedged under the trailer of the semi.
Southbound lanes of the perimeter re-opened after 9:30 p.m.
