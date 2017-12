An SUV crashed through the front of a business on south Osborne Street on Friday evening.

The SUV was heading north on Osborne Street around 6:20 p.m. when it changed lanes to avoid other vehicles that were waiting to turn left, Winnipeg police said.

But a vehicle headed south turned in front of it.

Police said there were no injuries. (Janet Stewart/CBC)

The two vehicles crashed and the SUV slid into a building at the corner of Osborne Street and Morley Avenue.

Police said there were no injuries.

