A prominent member of the business community in Souris, Man. has been charged with three counts of gross indecency.

The charges date back to the 1980s.

The charge of gross indecency doesn't exist any more.

The Ontario Court of Appeal in 1974 described it as "the marked departure from the decent conduct expected of the average Canadian in the circumstances."

But the alleged incidents go back to when the charge was still on the books.

Two of the charges are alleged to have occurred between August 1981 and August 1984.

The other is alleged to have happened between January 1986 and December 1987.

The suspect was scheduled to make his first appearance in a Brandon court Thursday.