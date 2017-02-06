A 20-year-old Treherne man is dead after a crash on Highway 2 Monday morning.

The man was headed west about 4.5 kilometres east of Souris at 8:15 a.m. when he pulled into the eastbound lane, attempting to pass a semi-trailer.

His car collided head-on with an eastbound pickup truck.

The Treherne man, the lone occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP say he was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck, a 57-year-old man from Souris, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

RCMP say visibility was poor at the time of the collision.

A collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation. It's not clear whether alcohol was a factor.