A Manitoba-based soldier has been criminally charged with sexual assault following an incident at a "social event" last year.

The Canadian Armed Forces and national defence department announced Wednesday that the soldier, a member of the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry at CFB Shilo, was charged Tuesday in connection with an incident last December. He's been charged with sexual assault, as well as two counts of behaving in a disgraceful manner under the National Defence Act.

"These charges reflect the ability of our team to thoroughly investigate allegations of criminal sexual offences and to bring those responsible to justice," said Lt.-Col. Kevin Cadman, commanding officer of the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, in a prepared statement.

The CBC is not naming the suspect at this time. The military statement did not specify whether the suspect had been suspended from active duty.

Officials said the incident is proceeding under the military justice system. A possible court martial to deal with the case has yet to be scheduled.

