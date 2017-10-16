Residents in south St. Boniface have no reason to be concerned about eating their garden vegetables after soil tests reveal no heightened levels of toxicity, the provincial government says.

"Today, we want to … provide the residents of St. Boniface with some comfort. All the soil samples taken in the residential and recreational areas showed no reason for concern," Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires said at a news conference Monday morning.

In the summer, a residents' group had raised concerns that their soil was contaminated with high levels of toxic metals.

Preliminary tests done in August by Shirley Thompson, an associate professor at the University of Manitoba's Natural Resources Institute, found elevated levels of lead, copper, zinc and cadmium among a dozen soil samples.

In some cases, the levels exceeded Canadian standards by three to 15 times the recommended limits. A version of Thompson's report was submitted to the province, which undertook a more extensive round of tests.

Soil samples were taken in August from gardens, boulevards, ditches, streams and parks in the St. Boniface area bordering Mission Industrial Park. (CBC)

Researchers and volunteers collected garden vegetables and soil samples from at least 100 residential properties, as well as samples from ditches, streams and parks around the neighbourhood. A particular focus was placed on the area of Mission Industrial Park, which some blamed, saying it was the source of the contaminants.

Squires said the preliminary tests that indicated high levels of the metals "caused tremendous fear in the community," making residents worried about the safety of the neighbourhood, their gardens, and their children playing at Happyland Park.

Squires said samples from six of the eight sites did not exceed guideline limits set by the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment. Some did reveal elevated levels of lead but that is not out of line with previous studies in Winnipeg and other cities.

Of the two sites that had levels exceeding CCME guidelines, neither was unexpected. One was in the industrial park and the other was adjacent to a known and active affected site, she said.

The area has been an industrial site for well over 100 years and it is difficult to point a finger at one single company as a source of the contaminants, Squires said.

"While one cannot ever say there is zero risk in any situation, I trust that by putting the sampling results in context that we have reduced the level of concern raised by the residents of St. Boniface," she said.

"While the concerns regarding the consumption of garden vegetables may persist, any risk can be mitigated by taking basic steps such as thoroughly washing your vegetables and hands, using raised garden beds and putting new soils into gardens on a regular basis."

The government will continue to work with the University of Manitoba on soil sampling and the provincial department of sustainable development will continue to monitor the area, Squires said.