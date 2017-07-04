Manitoba is taking its first step toward creating social impact bonds, a way to help fund projects with private investments.

On Tuesday, the provincial government said it has posted a request for proposals seeking a consultant to set up the social funding program.

"Social impact bonds are a new tool to tap into Manitoba's potential to find creative solutions and foster new business, social and community partnerships," Scott Fielding, Manitoba's families minister, said in a news release.

Social impact bonds involve private investors helping to finance social programs set up by community groups. Then if agreed-upon outcomes are achieved, the government pays the investors.

Jeff Wharton, chair of the province's social impact bond committee, in the same news release stressed that such a social policy tool is an extra tool at Manitoba's disposal, not a replacement.