An Edmonton man who was in Winnipeg for the holidays is using social media to track down the man he says damaged his truck and nearly hit his girlfriend on Boxing Day.

Dillon Eckert said he had stopped at a red light near St. Anne's Road and Fermor Avenue when the snowplow rear-ended his pickup truck.

"The blade hit the back quarter of my box, screwed up the tail light, dented in the box and scraped up the paint," he said. The damage was later estimated to be $2,226.

After the collision, Eckert attempted to get licence information from the snowplow operator to file an insurance claim but the driver refused to co-operate.

"He was very irate with me. Refused to give me any of his information — name, phone number licence, any of that," said Eckert.

The plow operator told Eckert the name of the company he worked for was posted on the rear of his truck.

"My girlfriend, who at this point had gotten out of the truck, walked around to the back of the machine after informing the driver that we were doing so and at that point he decided to throw it in reverse and tried to run her down," he said.

"I was obviously pretty pissed off."

After a heated argument, Eckert told the operator to meet him in a nearby parking lot so they could sort out insurance information but then, moments later, the operator took off.

Dillon Eckert said damage to his truck is estimated to be more than $2,200. (Facebook)

"There's got to be some sort of ramification," Eckert said, adding he filed a hit and run report with Winnipeg police.

The couple was unable to spot any identifying numbers or a name on the snowplow and Eckert said without a name he will have to pay the full deductible on repairs to his truck. He posted a photo of the operator on Facebook as a last resort.

Anonymous snowplows too common

According to Manitoba Public Insurance, private snowplowing equipment is not required to have a licence plate or any identification markers because it's presumed most of their work occurs on private lots and roads.

"Under the Highway Traffic Act snow clearing loaders and equipment such as that are allowed on the road to do their duties," said spokesperson Brian Smiley.

"They aren't plated and operators presumably will have a driver's licence. If a motorist happens to get into a collision with the operator there is an expectation on the operator's part to provide details to the motorist.... If they just drive away, then the motorist would be filing a hit and run claim with the police and also a collision claim with Manitoba Public Insurance."

Eckert said it's a problem if there are plows on Winnipeg streets that can only be identified with co-operation from the operator.

"I grew up in Winnipeg and I know first hand how hard these guys work to keep our roads clear. It's just there's got to be a better way … Why aren't these vehicles properly marked?"

Since Eckert posted his photo to Facebook, he was tipped off to the name the owners of the snowplow. He said the company offered to pay for repairs to his truck but after sending them his estimate, the company has not returned his phone calls.