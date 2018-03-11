A 33-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after losing control of his snowmobile on a Manitoba trail on Saturday, police say.

Just after 11 a.m. that morning, Powerview RCMP were called about a snowmobile crash on Snoman Trail No. 220, about 45 kilometres north of Broadlands Road in the rural municipality of Alexander, police wrote in a Sunday news release.

The municipality is located about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Police said it appears the Winnipeg man, 33, was driving a snowmobile on the trail when he lost control, veered off the path and collided with a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

RCMP are still investigating the death.