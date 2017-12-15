After firing a gun at a house in Grand Rapids, Man., a man fled on a snowmobile, RCMP say.

Officers went to a home in the community, 400 kilometres north of Winnipeg on the shores of Lake Winnipeg, after multiple calls about gun shots on Thursday.

When police arrived, the man was racing away from the home on a snowmobile.

Police tracked the snowmobile but weren't able to get the driver to pull over.

Eventually the snowmobile broke down and the driver took off on foot. He was quickly arrested.

A 38-year-old man faces multiple charges including reckless discharge of a firearm and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

The two people inside the house that was shot at weren't injured.

