A region just south of the Manitoba-Nunavut border is likely to head into Thanksgiving Monday with a layer of snow on the ground.

Environment Canada predicts as much as 15 centimetres of snow could fall in the Tadoule Lake region Sunday. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada predicts between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow could hit Tadoule Lake, about 980 kilometres north of Winnipeg, on Sunday.

Heavy snowfall and northerly winds could reduce visibility in the area during the day but is expected to clear up later on in the evening.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," a statement reads from Environment Canada. "Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight."

More information about weather warnings and updates on alerts is available on Environment Canada's website.

More from CBC Manitoba: