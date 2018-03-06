As snowbound southern Manitobans continue to dig their way out of this week's storm, cursing the heavy and wet late-season dump, the accumulation totals are now in.

So who gets to grumble loudest?

The following is the official list from Environment Canada of snowfall totals. The amounts represent what fell between 11 p.m. Sunday until 11 a.m. Tuesday, measured in centimetres:

Minnedosa — 30.

Erickson — 30.

Stonewall — 30.

Rossburn — 29.

Woodlands — 29.

Brandon — 26.

Dauphin — 26.

Mafeking — 26.

Neepawa — 26.

Oakbank — 26.

St. Andrews — 25.

St. Claude — 23.

Winnipeg — 22.

High Bluff — 21.

Portage la Prairie — 15-20.

Morris — 20.

Virden — 20.

Teulon — 16.

Steinbach — 10-15.

Miami — 15.

Morden — 15.

McCreary — 14.

MacGregor — 13.

The Pas — 12.

Schanzenfeld — 12.

St. Labre — 12.

Flin Flon — 11.

Melita — 10.

Stony Mountain — 10.